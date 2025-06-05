Transperfect Launches New App For Mobile Interpretation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supports Intuitive Access to a Phone or Video Interpreter in Seconds

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has launched the TransPerfect Interpretation App, enabling users to connect to a live, expertly trained video or phone interpreter in seconds.

Available on the web, iOS, Android, and Microsoft devices, the app makes accessing over-the-phone interpretation and video remote interpretation simple and fast. It supports 200+ languages, including American Sign Language, enabling users across multiple industries to quickly and effectively respond to customer needs. It's ideal for hospitals, medical and benefit providers, financial branches, legal, retail stores, first responders, and others in any situation where customer interactions happen outside of a contact center.

“This app marks a significant leap forward in making interpretation services more accessible and easier to use,” commented TransPerfect Connect Vice President Steven Cheeseman.“With on-demand access to professional interpreters, we're empowering organizations to overcome language barriers in real time. It's fast, intuitive, and purpose-built to support the critical work our clients perform every day.”

To use the app, simply select a language from the menu and tap to choose audio or video interpretation. If a video interpreter is not available, the call will automatically route to an audio interpreter.

Available to all existing TransPerfect customers, the app enables users to:



Capture necessary data (account numbers, claim numbers, medical record numbers, etc.)

Adjust the audio, mute lines, turn video on and off

Add additional parties regardless of whether they have the application installed Capture user satisfaction at the end of every call (customizable by client)

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“TransPerfect customers now have easy access to a live interpreter-wherever, whenever, and in any language.”

To learn more about the launch, visit or email us at ... .

About TransPerfect Connect

TransPerfect Connect is a leading provider of global call center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote interpreting solutions including over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), video remote interpretation, and multilingual email and chat support. With services in over 200 languages and industry-specialized interpreters screened for subject expertise, TransPerfect Connect enables businesses to bridge communication gaps in seconds. TransPerfect Connect is a division of TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and AI solutions for global business. For more information, please visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

