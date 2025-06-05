11Th Named Tech Disruptor Finalist In The Wealth Management 2025 Industry Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 11th.com , the leading automated investor recovery platform for RIAs, announced today that it has been named a Finalist in the Wealth Management 2025 Industry Awards (the“Wealthies”) for Disruption in Investor Recovery Technology.









Named Finalist for Tech Disruptor at the Wealth Management Industry Awards





is a first-of-its-kind technology that automates the recovery of funds owed to investors from securities class actions and shareholder settlements. Built for RIAs, wealth managers, and financial institutions, it identifies, files, and collects eligible claims on behalf of their clients-with no manual effort required. turns a historically overlooked process into a seamless, value-added service that strengthens client relationships and enhances firm growth.

“We're honored to receive this prestigious award from ,” said Stan Vick , Founder & CEO.“Being recognized alongside some of the most influential players in wealth management reinforces our mission to modernize the recovery of billions in missed investor funds.”

Now in its 11th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success.

A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 4th.

“The Industry Awards are a beacon, illuminating the trailblazers and innovators who are shaping the future of the financial services industry,” said David Armstrong, director of editorial strategy and operations.“They serve as a leading indicator of future activity, and as a barometer for the dynamic ecosystem of companies and organizations that empower, support and enable advisor success who are driving the industry forward.”

About

is the first technology platform that empowers RIAs and wealth managers to automatically recover funds from securities class actions and shareholder settlements. Through its patented engine, has claimed over $250 million for more than 50,000 clients-including RIAs, wealth managers, and individual investors. Designed for scale, the platform handles unlimited clients and claims, no matter the legal or technical complexity.

About

, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

Press inquiries

Stan Vick(302) 261-8626



