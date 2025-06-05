Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Kaldvík AS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frøya, 5 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kaldvík AS ("Kaldvík" or the "Company") earlier today, regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), where it is stated that Tranche 2 of the Private Placement is subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company.

Notice is given to the shareholders of that an extraordinary general meeting will be held on 19 June 2025 at 11:00 hours (CEST).

The meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 17 June 2025 at 11:00 hours (CET).

The notice for the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

