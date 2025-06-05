Protein Powder Market Size Predicted To Exceed USD 39.15 Billion By 2031, Rising At A CAGR Of 6.1% The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The protein powder market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing health consciousness, fitness trends, and rising demand for plant-based protein sources. Protein powders are popular among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking nutritional supplementation. Key players in the market include Nestlé S.A., Glanbia PLC, ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), PepsiCo, Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., and The Simply Good Foods Company.

US & Canada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the protein powder market is observing significant growth owing to the burgeoning focus on muscle building and fitness worldwide.

The protein powder market report comprises a detailed analysis of different varieties of protein powder, such as whey protein powder, soy protein powder, pea protein powder, and casein protein powder, and their sales through retail stores and online shopping websites, which together contribute to the market growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth : The protein powder market value is expected to reach US$ 39.15 billion by 2031 from US$ 25.77 billion in 2024; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Protein powder helps fulfill the daily protein requirements of an individual, gain muscle mass, and ensure significant muscle recovery. Different types of protein powder available in the market include whey protein; casein protein; and plant-based protein such as soy, pea, and mung bean powder.Rising focus on muscle building and recovery: In recent years, a large number of individuals have shifted their focus toward fitness routines, strength training, and active lifestyles due to the rising health concerns, mainly triggered by a stagnant lifestyle, junk food consumption, and lack of physical activity. These routines drive the need for high-protein nutritional support. Protein plays a prominent role in repairing muscle tissues, enhancing muscle recovery post-exercise, and supporting lean muscle growth, making it a staple supplement for athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts. Non-athletes are also recognizing the benefits of protein for general wellness, including maintaining muscle mass during weight loss and supporting healthy aging.Rising social media and celebrity influence: The rising influence of social media and celebrities presents significant growth opportunities for the protein powder market. Social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have become powerful tools for shaping consumer behavior, especially in the health and fitness space. Fitness influencers, athletes, and celebrities frequently endorse protein powders, showcasing them as essential components of their wellness routines. These endorsements not only increase product visibility but also build consumer trust and aspiration, particularly in young individuals who form one of the largest user bases of social media. Celebrities posting their workout routines also emphasize on regular protein intake, which boosts the popularity of protein powder brands.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the protein powder market is segmented into whey protein powder, soy protein powder, pea protein powder, casein protein powder, and others. The whey protein powder segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger market share in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the protein powder market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The protein powder market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the protein powder market are Glanbia Plc, MusclePharm, Abbott, CytoSport Inc, QuestNutrition LLC, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc, The Bountiful Company, AMCO Proteins, Now Foods, and Transparent Labs. Trending Topics: Sports nutrition, bodybuilding, vegan protein, plant-based protein, dairy-free protein powder, amino acid profile, clean-label protein, etc.

Conclusion

The protein powder market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising health consciousness, increased participation in fitness and sports activities, and growing awareness of the role of protein in muscle building and recovery. Consumers across various age groups are turning to protein supplements to attain general wellness, weight management, and healthy aging, in addition to delivering athletic performance when needed. The demand for protein powder varieties is further supported by product innovations-evident through plant-based options, clean-label formulations, and personalized nutrition-catering to diverse dietary preferences and lifestyles.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including soy manufacturers, pea manufacturers, dairy farmers, protein powder manufacturers, distributors, and retailers-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

