Volantio Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Meeting International Standards For Information Security

- Azim Barodawala, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Volantio Inc. (“Volantio” or“the Company”), the global leader in Post-Booking Revenue Management solutions for airlines, today announced it has achieved certification to ISO 27001:2022, the gold standard for information security management systems.This certification validates Volantio's robust approach to securing sensitive data. The Company has implemented a rigorous end-to-end security framework that protects against constantly evolving threats while ensuring system availability, confidentiality and integrity at scale.To achieve the certification, Volantio underwent a comprehensive, independent audit that validated that its systems and processes met the highest standards in data security, privacy and risk mitigation. The Company's flagship product, the Re-Commerce Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to anticipate opportunities and automatically deliver targeted offers to flexible clients. To power this solution, Volantio manages customer data with strict safeguards that prioritize data protection and responsible usage, two core Company priorities.“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 is a powerful validation of the discipline and investment we've made in securing our customers' data,” said Azim Barodawala, CEO and co-founder of Volantio.“This milestone reflects Volantio's unwavering commitment to building secure, trustworthy systems that meet and exceed global standards.”Earning ISO 27001:2022 certification reinforces Volantio's longstanding alignment with international privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the EU-U.S., UK Extension and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Frameworks.

