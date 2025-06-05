Volantio Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Meeting International Standards For Information Security
This certification validates Volantio's robust approach to securing sensitive data. The Company has implemented a rigorous end-to-end security framework that protects against constantly evolving threats while ensuring system availability, confidentiality and integrity at scale.
To achieve the certification, Volantio underwent a comprehensive, independent audit that validated that its systems and processes met the highest standards in data security, privacy and risk mitigation. The Company's flagship product, the Re-Commerce Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to anticipate opportunities and automatically deliver targeted offers to flexible clients. To power this solution, Volantio manages customer data with strict safeguards that prioritize data protection and responsible usage, two core Company priorities.
“Achieving ISO 27001:2022 is a powerful validation of the discipline and investment we've made in securing our customers' data,” said Azim Barodawala, CEO and co-founder of Volantio.“This milestone reflects Volantio's unwavering commitment to building secure, trustworthy systems that meet and exceed global standards.”
Earning ISO 27001:2022 certification reinforces Volantio's longstanding alignment with international privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the EU-U.S., UK Extension and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Frameworks.
Sarah Mattina
Mattina Media Group LLC
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment