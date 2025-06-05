SC Media Opens Nominations For The 12Th Annual Women In IT Security Recognition Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media have opened nominations for the 2025 Women in IT Security recognition program, which for 12 years has recognized outstanding women in cybersecurity who have made significant contributions to the field in North America through their expertise, dedication, and influence in advancing cybersecurity best practices.Nominations are open through August 4, 2025. Honorees will be recognized in October and featured on SCWorld and other major CyberRisk Alliance platforms.For more information and to submit nominations, visitFor more than a decade, SC Media has proudly championed the Women in IT Security program and dedicated editorial coverage that amplifies women in cybersecurity. From seasoned experts to emerging changemakers, the program honors individuals who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and a commitment to fostering growth and diversity within the industry.Nominees will be recognized in four distinct categories:.Cybersecurity Veterans: Recognizing those who have delivered consistent performance and innovation over their long careers..Power Players: Highlighting individuals who have risen to positions of influence through market engagement and commitment..Advocates: Honoring those who have advanced cybersecurity awareness and championed diversity and expansion in the field..Women to Watch: Spotlighting emerging leaders who are driving the next wave of growth and innovation in the industry.All nominations will be evaluated by a panel of women cybersecurity leaders from across the U.S. Heidi Murphy, Director of Community Development with the CyberRisk Collaborative and Leader of CRA's Women in Cyber initiative, will oversee this year's program."The Women in IT Security program highlights women who are not only excelling in their roles but are also redefining what's possible within our industry," Murphy said. "We are seeking through your nominations women who exemplify a breadth of experience, passion, and resilience, women who inspire others to make impactful contributions to cybersecurity.”As part of SC Media and CyberRisk Alliance's year-round editorial and community-driven commitment to supporting women in security, we continue to invest in spaces for women to lead, connect, and share their expertise. This includes convening leaders at key CRA events such as the Women in Identity panel and reception at Identiverse and the Women in Cybersecurity panel and reception that will take place at InfoSec World in October-bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and rising voices in cybersecurity.Submit your nominations and help us spotlight the leaders, advocates, and innovators driving meaningful change across the industry:About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret, CyberRisk TV and Execweb.Learn more at .

