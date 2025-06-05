New Leadership Book 'True Power For The C-Suite' Offers Blueprint For Building Enduring Corporate Culture Development

Jennifer McKenna

True Power for the C-Suite

Jennifer McKenna Provides C-Suite Leaders with Strategies to Cultivate a Resilient and Empowered Workplace

- Jennifer McKennaBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the strength of an organization's culture is paramount. Jennifer McKenna's new book, "True Power for the C-Suite: How to Build a Strong and Lasting Culture ," serves as a comprehensive guide for senior executives aiming to foster a resilient and empowered workplace.Available now on Amazon, this insightful publication delves into the core principles that underpin a thriving organizational culture. McKenna emphasizes the importance of authenticity, trust, and shared purpose in leadership, providing readers with actionable strategies to:.Establish and maintain a culture rooted in trust and transparency.Empower teams to take initiative and drive innovation.Navigate organizational change with confidence and clarity.Align leadership practices with core values to ensure long-term successDrawing from her extensive experience in corporate culture development, McKenna offers real-world examples and practical tools that leaders can implement immediately. Her approach underscores the belief that true power in leadership arises not from authority but from the ability to inspire and elevate others.“Leadership is mind-numbing at times. Sometimes, there are team members who are innovative but lack crucial communication skills. And sometimes, there are others who are super smart yet can't collaborate no matter how much training and direction they receive,” she said.McKenna helps readers become the best leader you can be by showing:.Proven strategies to shift your perspective, reclaim your power, and lead with clarity and confidence..How to transform conflict into opportunity, fear into courage, and burnout into vision - all while staying grounded in purpose and authenticity..Practical tools to inspire trust, spark accountability, and build a strong and lasting culture that stands the test of time..And much more!“I've got your back, and it's a true honor to do so,” she said.Availability:True Power for the C-Suite: How to Build a Strong and Lasting Culture is available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.About the Author:Jennifer McKenna is a trusted advisor to executives and decision makers, renowned for driving transformative change and solving complex organizational challenges. With a career spanning over 30 years, Jennifer combines strategic vision, emotional intelligence, and actionable solutions to deliver measurable results at the highest levels of business.As the creator of The JMac Method, Jennifer developed a transformative approach to leadership and organizational change following her personal journey of resilience and reinvention after a life-altering diagnosis in her early adulthood. Today, this methodology serves as the foundation of her work, empowering leaders to achieve outcomes once thought impossible.Through JMac Consulting, the corporate consultancy of Jenny Co. Inc., Jennifer collaborates directly with C-Suite executives and senior leadership teams to integrate these principles into their businesses. Her work helps organizations adopt a deliberate and conscientious approach to leadership development, decision-making and strategy execution to enhance cultures. Jennifer is passionate about changing the paradigm of leadership thinking from profit-seeking to true prosperity.Jennifer specializes in guiding leaders through high-stakes, emotionally charged scenarios, bringing clarity to chaos - re-engaging employees in a meaningful way. She designs and implements customized strategies to resolve acute challenges, strengthen leadership capacity, and build resilient, high-performing teams.Recognized nationally for her ability to facilitate critical conversations in sensitive and high-pressure environments, Jennifer has advised leaders from all sectors, led expert panels, and mediated conflicts within executive teams - all while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and trust. Her blend of strategic insight, direct communication, and empathetic leadership consistently drives breakthrough results, making her a sought-after partner for businesses navigating change.For information about her coaching and consulting services, go to

Jennifer McKenna

Jmac Consulting

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.