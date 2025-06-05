Michael Gopin Supports Girl Scouts In New Giving With Gopin Episode

El Paso attorney Michael J. Gopin spotlights Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest and their mission to empower young leaders through the Cookie Program.

- Attorney Michael J. Gopin

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a special new episode of Giving With Gopin, El Paso personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin meets with the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest to explore how this iconic organization is shaping future leaders, one cookie box at a time.

Attorney Gopin sits down with Patty Craven, CEO of the regional council, and a group of local Girl Scouts to discuss the real impact behind the famous Girl Scout Cookie Program. Beyond the Thin Mints and Tagalongs, the program teaches essential life skills like goal setting, money management, decision-making, and entrepreneurship, empowering girls to lead with confidence.

“These girls are doing more than selling cookies. They're building life skills, confidence, and a strong foundation for their future,” said attorney Michael J. Gopin.“It's inspiring to see the impact the Girl Scouts have on our community.”

As part of the Giving With Gopin initiative, attorney Gopin donated to support the council's programs and leadership development opportunities for girls across the region. The episode highlights the importance of investing in young leaders and uplifting the organizations that nurture them.

For more information about the "Giving With Gopin" initiative and the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, please visit .

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.



Bien Bui

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Supporting Local Girl Scouts & Their Mission | Giving with Gopin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.