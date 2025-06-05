Egypt: President El-Sisi And Iran's President Pezeshkian Exchange Eid Greetings
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. The two Presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing the peoples of the two countries and the Islamic nation enduring goodness and blessings.
President El-Sisi and President Pezeshkian emphasized the crucial importance of avoiding escalation in the region, reiterating the necessity to avert a slide into a military conflict that could have grave repercussions on the security and stability of the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
