Liberia: President Boakai Congratulates Sweden On National Day

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf on the occasion marking the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden on June 6, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name, extended warm congratulations to the Government and People of The Kingdom of Sweden on the occasion of that country National Day. President Boakai stated that as Liberia join Sweden in commemorating this historic milestone, he is heartened by the longstanding cordial relations between the two nations.

He added that these relations have been marked by Sweden's steadfast support for Liberia's development, and most recently, your early endorsement of the candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. The Liberian leader noted that Sweden's backing helped galvanized broader European support for the bid, for which is government is deeply grateful. President Boakai stressed that he welcome Sweden's offer for technical expertise and collaboration to Liberia as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and look forward to closely working together in advancing shared goals on the global stage.“Your Majesty, my sincere best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and for the people of Sweden, renewed progress and prosperity,” President Boakai said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.