Liberia: President Boakai Extols Denmark On 176Th Constitution Day

The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Frederik X, King of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of the 176th Anniversary of the signing of the Danish Constitution on June 5. In His Message to His Majesty King Frederik X, President Boakai extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion commemorating Denmark's Constitution Day on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai stressed that his Government deeply value the longstanding relationship with Demark, dating back to 1861. He stated that Denmark support both directly and through the European Union has played a pivotal role in the national development. The Liberian leader added that he look forward to strengthening cooperation in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, rule of law education and tourism. He then extended best wishes for His Majesty continued wellbeing, and for the people of Denmark, lasting peace and prosperity.

