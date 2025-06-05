Liberia - President Boakai Declares June 5Th Is 'World Environment Day' To Be Observed As A Working Holiday

The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Thursday, June 5, 2025, as“World Environment Day” to be observed throughout the Republic as a“Working Holiday”. The United Nations General Assembly, by a Resolution adapted in 1972, declared June 5th each year to be observed as“World Environment Day” by all Member States. According to a Foreign Ministry release, as a member of the world environmental community, Liberia will join in the celebration of the World Environment Day under the global theme:“Ending Plastic Pollution” and the national theme:“Enhance the three R: Reduce, Reuse and&Recycle.

The Proclamation has called upon all people residing in the territorial confines of Liberia to cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion. The observance of World Environment Day provides the opportunity to focus worldwide attention on the importance of the environment, and to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development. The celebration of the Day calls for positive actions and best practices on how we can end plastic pollution within our various communities or environment. The proclamation stresses that it is our responsibilities in finding a suitable way on how to end/mitigate this act of pollution within our environment.

