Liberia - President Boakai Declares June 5Th Is 'World Environment Day' To Be Observed As A Working Holiday
The President of the Republic of Liberia His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Thursday, June 5, 2025, as“World Environment Day” to be observed throughout the Republic as a“Working Holiday”. The United Nations General Assembly, by a Resolution adapted in 1972, declared June 5th each year to be observed as“World Environment Day” by all Member States. According to a Foreign Ministry release, as a member of the world environmental community, Liberia will join in the celebration of the World Environment Day under the global theme:“Ending Plastic Pollution” and the national theme:“Enhance the three R: Reduce, Reuse and&Recycle.
The Proclamation has called upon all people residing in the territorial confines of Liberia to cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in executing appropriate programs befitting the occasion. The observance of World Environment Day provides the opportunity to focus worldwide attention on the importance of the environment, and to empower people to become active agents of sustainable and equitable development. The celebration of the Day calls for positive actions and best practices on how we can end plastic pollution within our various communities or environment. The proclamation stresses that it is our responsibilities in finding a suitable way on how to end/mitigate this act of pollution within our environment.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment