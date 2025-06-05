Kenya: Amb. Guo Haiyan Paid A Courtesy Call On Hon. CS Hannah Cheptumo

On June 4, Amb. Guo Haiyan paid a courtesy call on Hon. Hannah Cheptumo, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage.

Amb. Guo congratulated Cheptumo on her appointment as CS for Gender, Culture, The Arts and and Heritage, and pointed out that H.E. President William Ruto's state visit to China in April was a complete success. The two sides agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era. Strengthening people-to-people exchanges and cooperation is an indispensable part of building the community. The two sides will jointly host the 2025 China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, which is believed to further deepen the cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries and inject important impetus into building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future for the new era.

Cheptumo expressed her expectation to work with the Chinese colleagues to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the further deepening and development of China-Kenya relations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya.