Message From The President Of The Republic Of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, On The Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha

On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, on behalf of the people of Seychelles, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the entire Muslim community in Seychelles.

Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is a time of deep spiritual reflection and meaningful tradition. A celebration that calls for renewed faith, to show compassion to one another, and to share blessings with others.

As the Muslim community comes together to offer prayers, perform acts of charity, and unite in the spirit of generosity, may this sacred festival bring peace, harmony, and renewed hope to our nation. I commend the Muslim community for its continued contribution to the social, cultural, and spiritual fabric of Seychelles.

Let this Eid be a reminder of the strength we find in unity and the power of faith to uplift hearts and communities.

Eid Mubarak to all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.