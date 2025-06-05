Silver Mining Stocks Jump As Metal's Price Hits 13-Year High
The share price %EndeavourSilver (NYSE: $EXK) rose 8% on June 4, followed by %FirstMajesticSilver (NYSE: $AG), which gained 7%, and %HeclaMining (NYSE: $HL), which rose 6% on the day.
Other silver producers saw their stocks rise 4% or higher as the spot price of silver reached $36.15 U.S. an ounce, its highest level since 2012.
Silver's price has been gaining due to technical momentum, improving fundamentals, and a growing interest from investors who are seeking safe-haven assets amid macro uncertainty.
Silver also benefits from the fact that it is both an industrial and precious metal that is used to make everything from solar panels to jewellery.
Gold and silver tend to move in tandem with each other. Over the last year, gold's price has increased 44% and hit an all-time high above $3,500 U.S. an ounce.
Gold has gotten an added boost from buying among central banks as geopolitical instability rises.
Silver, which has risen approximately 20% in the last year, has not kept pace with gold – until now.
Silver's price increase is currently getting an added lift from substantial inflows into spot silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Additionally, money managers and futures traders have upped their bullish bets on silver's price continuing to rise in the near-term.
