Aditya Roy Kapur To Sara Ali Khan: Who's The Richest Star In Metro In Dino? Check Net Worth

From Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino stars are worth crores-discover who tops the list with the highest net worth.

Sara Ali Khan, the lead actress in 'Metro In Dino,' boasts a net worth of ₹82 crore.

Aditya Roy Kapur, the leading man in 'Metro In Dino,' has a total net worth of ₹89 crore.

Pankaj Tripathi, also part of the film, has a net worth of ₹45 crore.

Konkona Sen Sharma, who was also in the first part of 'Metro In Dino,' charges up to ₹1 crore per film. Her net worth is ₹40 crore.Ali Fazal, seen in 'Metro In Dino,' lives a luxurious life. His total net worth is ₹33 crore.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has an impressive net worth of ₹22 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and brand deals.

Neena Gupta plays a key role in the film. Her net worth is ₹72 crore.