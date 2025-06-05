Aditya Roy Kapur To Sara Ali Khan: Who's The Richest Star In Metro In Dino? Check Net Worth
From Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino stars are worth crores-discover who tops the list with the highest net worth.
Sara Ali Khan, the lead actress in 'Metro In Dino,' boasts a net worth of ₹82 crore.
Aditya Roy Kapur, the leading man in 'Metro In Dino,' has a total net worth of ₹89 crore.
Pankaj Tripathi, also part of the film, has a net worth of ₹45 crore.Konkona Sen Sharma, who was also in the first part of 'Metro In Dino,' charges up to ₹1 crore per film. Her net worth is ₹40 crore.Ali Fazal, seen in 'Metro In Dino,' lives a luxurious life. His total net worth is ₹33 crore.
Fatima Sana Shaikh has an impressive net worth of ₹22 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and brand deals.Neena Gupta plays a key role in the film. Her net worth is ₹72 crore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment