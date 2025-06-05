Donald Trump And Xi Jinping Speak Amid Stalled Tariff Negotiations: Chinese State Media

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday (June 5) amid escalating tensions over stalled tariff negotiations. The conversation was reported by China's official news agency, Xinhua, while the White House has not sent out an immediate comment.

The call comes amid rising tensions after Trump accused Beijing of breaching last month's tariff rollback agreement , reached in Geneva, and Beijing asserting that Washington“has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus".

With the temporary easing of trade tensions, China cut tariffs on American goods from 125% to 10% for 90 days, while the US proposed reducing its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%.

Trump: Xi 'extremely hard to make a deal with'

The phone call also comes just one day after Trump aired frustrations on his social media platform, posting:“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!”

The blunt remarks added to the uncertainty surrounding the status of ongoing trade negotiations, which have been effectively frozen for weeks.

Trump accuses China of violating tariff deal, Beijing hits back

A fragile 90-day truce in the US-China trade war crumbled less than a month after both sides agreed in Geneva to significantly reduce tit-for-tat tariffs. Trump accused China of violating the deal, reigniting tensions between the world's two largest economies.

In a Truth Social post on May 30, Trump wrote:“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

He did not specify which terms were allegedly breached but emphasized that the violations were“severe and deliberate.”

Trump claims tariff threats are working

Trump also used the post to justify his hardline approach, arguing that aggressive tariffs had weakened China's economy:“Two weeks ago China was in grave economic danger! The very high Tariffs I set made it virtually impossible for China to TRADE into the United States marketplace,” he wrote.

He claimed the impact led to factory closures and unrest in China, although he provided no supporting evidence.

China responds: US is violating the deal

Beijing responded swiftly through its Commerce Ministry, flatly rejecting Trump's accusations and reiterating its commitment to the Geneva consensus.“China has been firm in safeguarding its rights and interests, and sincere in implementing the consensus,” the ministry said in a statement carried by AFP.

The Chinese government accused Washington of violating the spirit of the agreement through unilateral and discriminatory measures.“Washington has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts,” the statement added.

“We urge the U.S. to meet China halfway, immediately correct its wrongful actions, and jointly uphold the consensus from the Geneva trade talks.”

Stalled progress and rising frictions

Despite the Geneva agreement offering a temporary breakthrough, progress in talks has stalled. Washington's continued export controls on AI chips and moves to revoke Chinese student visas have provoked criticism from Beijing and raised fears of a new escalation.

US tightens controls, revokes visas

Tensions were further inflamed last week when the Trump administration announced a crackdown on Chinese student visas. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would“aggressively revoke visas”

for Chinese nationals studying in sensitive research areas. Beijing responded by calling the move“unreasonable” and“discriminatory.”

First call since January

Thursday's call marks the first direct conversation between the two leaders since January, just before Trump was sworn in for his second term. Trump had recently hinted that a call was likely, as the White House suggested direct talks could help defuse rising tensions.

| Trump–Musk bromance in trouble? Why is Tesla boss targeting Trump's big tax bill