NIA Conducts Searches At 32 Locations In J&K Targeting Terror Network
The operation aimed to disrupt efforts to destabilise the Jammu and Kashmir by targeting hybrid terrorists and their overground workers involved in supporting militant activities.Also Read | Pakistan spying case: NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in Delhi, Mumbai The searches focused on residential premises linked to individuals associated with Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat
- Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF). These groups maintain affiliations with banned terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Al-Badr. Also Read | NIA takes over Pahalgam terrorist attack case
According to the NIA, the individuals whose properties were searched are under close scrutiny for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorist activities. These activities include the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, ammunition, narcotics, and funds.Also Read | Another militant arrested in brutal killing of woman in Manipur's Jiribam
The agency's investigations have revealed that these organisations, backed by their leadership in Pakistan, have been conspiring to incite terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers to disrupt peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.
Further findings indicate that Pakistan-based operatives have been utilising social media platforms and online applications to promote and facilitate terrorist activities. The use of drones to deliver arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to operatives in the Kashmir Valley has also been uncovered during the investigation.Also Read | Babbar Khalsa Crackdown: NIA conducts searches at 15 locations in Punjab
During the searches, the NIA recovered two live cartridges, one fired bullet head, and one bayonet. In addition, several digital devices containing substantial volumes of incriminating data and documents were seized. These materials will undergo thorough examination to unravel further details of the terrorist conspiracy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment