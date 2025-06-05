Young Adventurers From Humberside Set To Take On Vietnam In Life-Changing Explorer Belt Expedition

Covering East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, Humberside County Scouts is proud to support this remarkable group, whose members come from Scout Groups across the county. The Explorer Belt is more than just an expedition-it's a unique international award that encourages personal growth, resilience, and deep cultural engagement.

The three youth teams will journey from Ho Chi Minh City in the south to Hanoi in the north, navigating over 1,000 miles of bustling cities, remote landscapes, and diverse communities. Along the way, they'll need to rely on their planning, teamwork, and problem-solving skills-completing cultural projects, managing their own budget, and immersing themselves in everyday Vietnamese life.

Preparation has been well underway for months. The young people have taken part in local training camps, trying Vietnamese cuisine, learning basic phrases, and developing an understanding of the country's culture and customs. These experiences have helped the group build the practical skills and mindset needed for success in such a demanding environment.

To prepare for navigating metropolitan areas, the team also participated in the London Monopoly Run-an intense challenge where Scouts raced across the capital via public transport, mimicking the kind of travel and quick thinking they'll need in Vietnam's major cities.

Simon Price , one of the expedition's volunteer leaders, said:

The Vietnam Explorer Belt 2025 expedition is a shining example of what Scouting is all about-adventure, challenge, and making the world feel a little smaller through shared experiences and friendship.