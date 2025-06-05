Glover Lawrence Joins SEDA Experts' M&A, Private Equity And Corporate Finance Practice

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire)– SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Glover Lawrence joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Glover's extensive M&A experience and strategic insight at both the board and execution levels make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.“His background enhances our ability to support clients in high-stakes mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and corporate finance disputes.”

Glover Lawrence is a senior strategy and corporate development executive with over 30 years of experience leading transformational M&A and strategic initiatives, with deep domain expertise in the technology and software sectors. He has executed more than 75 transactions totaling over $17 billion across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, spanning acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and restructurings.

Mr. Lawrence, as head of corporate development for AspenTech and Avid Technology, led over 25 strategic transactions and played a central role in initiatives that tripled AspenTech's revenue and expanded its market capitalization from $4 billion to $15 billion. He regularly reported to full boards of directors and special committees-including M&A and ad hoc governance committees tasked with ensuring arm's-length transactions involving control shareholders-on matters involving transaction strategy, valuation, and deal structure.

Previously, Glover spent 15 years as an M&A investment banker at Morgan Stanley, Hambrecht & Quist, and McNamee Lawrence. In addition to leading complex advisory mandates, he oversaw firmwide training for new bankers on valuation methodology and due diligence. He also drafted and presented fairness opinions to boards of directors in support of contested and high-stakes transactions.

His areas of expertise include acquisition strategy, valuation analysis, board governance, fiduciary duties, fairness opinions, post-merger integration, and cross-border deal execution. He has extensive experience supporting transactions under heightened scrutiny due to control ownership, regulatory review, or shareholder activism.

Glover holds a BA in History from Yale University and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He currently serves on the boards of multiple technology companies and advises CEOs, boards, and private equity firms on strategic growth and corporate development.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.