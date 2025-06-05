Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc. : And Sumitomo Pharma America Inc. announced today that Knight and SMPA's affiliates have entered into exclusive license and supply agreements to commercialize MYFEMBREE® (relugolix/estradiol/norethindrone acetate), ORGOVYX® (relugolix) and vibegron in Canada, as well as an asset purchase agreement under which Knight will acquire certain mature products (the“Mature Products”, together with MYFEMBREE®, ORGOVYX® and vibegron, the“Products”). For the year ended March 2025, the Products generated $11.2 million in revenue. Knight Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $5.82.

