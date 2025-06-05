Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mattr Corp.

Mattr Corp.


2025-06-05 10:08:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Mattr Corp. : Announced today that it has completed the sale of its subsidiary, Thermotite do Brazil, the Company's final remaining pipe coating business, to Vallourec Tubular Solutions Ltda., a subsidiary of Vallourec S.A. The Company has received proceeds of $17.5 million USD, or approximately $24 million at current exchange rates, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to normal working capital adjustments. Mattr Corp. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $9.85.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109641575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search