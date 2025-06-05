Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medipharm Labs Corp.

Medipharm Labs Corp.


2025-06-05 10:08:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - MediPharm Labs Corp. : Announced the closing of the sale of its Hope, British Columbia facility to Rubicon Organics Inc. for $4.5 million in cash. In parallel, the Company is expanding annual international cultivation capacity at its EU GMP-certified facility in Napanee, Ontario by approximately 30% in 2025. MediPharm Labs Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.07.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109641573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search