Aurora Cannabis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Has expanded its popular IndiMed brand with the launch of IndiMed TEMPO 22, available through the company's subsidiary, MedReleaf Australia. With the same consistent quality and reliable supply, this new 22% THC potency creates a greater range of treatment options available to prescribers. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $7.53.
