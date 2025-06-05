Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.


2025-06-05 10:08:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc. : Has expanded its popular IndiMed brand with the launch of IndiMed TEMPO 22, available through the company's subsidiary, MedReleaf Australia. With the same consistent quality and reliable supply, this new 22% THC potency creates a greater range of treatment options available to prescribers. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares T are trading down $0.09 at $7.53.

MENAFN05062025000212011056ID1109641572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search