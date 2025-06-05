Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-05 10:08:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Flow Beverage Corp. : Announced today that Trent MacDonald has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President of Operations. The Board of Directors of the Company has initiated a process to select a new Chief Financial Officer and is in advanced discussions with a preferred candidate for this position. In the interim, the Company's Director of Finance will perform similar functions to those of the Chief Financial Officer. Flow Beverage Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.06.

