(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Imariren mineralized trend by 400 meters (“m”), confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is pleased to announce the addition of four new permits to the west, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 square kilometers. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $1.57 at $15.21.
