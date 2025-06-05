Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

2025-06-05 10:08:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 - 2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the Imariren mineralized trend by 400 meters (“m”), confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is pleased to announce the addition of four new permits to the west, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 square kilometers. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading up $1.57 at $15.21.

