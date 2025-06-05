Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025 Launches With Record Participation And Global Momentum

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -The second edition of theofficially opened yesterday in Belo Horizonte, once again positioning Brazil at the centre of the global energy transition dialogue. Hosted at the Hotel Ouro Minas and organized by The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR in partnership with Invest Minas and the Government of Minas Gerais, the first day of the event attracted overandfrom countries including, and the

Day 1 featured a powerful line-up of institutional leaders and industry pioneers who gathered to explore Brazil's emerging role as a global powerhouse in lithium and critical minerals.

Participating organizations on the first day included: Atlas Lithium, Sigma Lithium, Perpetual Resources, Spark Energy Minerals, PLS, BNDES, ANM (National Mining Agency), B3, UK Export Finance, TSX Group, Invest Minas, the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil, the Ministry of Finance of Brazil, and the Government of Minas Gerais , among many others.

Government & Institutional Leaders Set the Stage

The Summit officially opened with remarks from João Paulo Braga, CEO of Invest Minas, who emphasized the event's strategic significance for Brazil's mining future:

"We are honored to endorse this event, and to contribute to a dialogue that is shaping the next chapter of sustainable mining worldwide."

Following his speech, Frederico Amaral, Secretary of State for Economic Development of Minas Gerais, and Caio Trivelato, Director at the National Mining Agency (ANM), addressed national policy and the country's readiness for critical mineral development. Mr. Trivelato revealed a major new milestone:

"This dynamic will be enabled, streamlined, and improved through our partnership with B3, which brings the core expertise needed to return valuable areas to the market," referring to the upcoming launch of Brazil's first public offering and auction of mining areas scheduled for later this year.

Private Sector Leaders Share Bold Visions

Day 1 also welcomed powerful keynotes from industry leaders. Marc Fogassa, CEO of Atlas Lithium, shared the company's vision for a fully sustainable operation. Ana Cabral, CEO of Sigma Lithium, spoke about the company's financial discipline and strategic growth:

"Even the maintenance cost, interest, and all cash costs of our operation combined are lower than the market price. So, we are able to show positive results."

Throughout the day, global juniors including Perpetual Resources, Spark Energy Minerals, and PLS took the stage in a series of presentations and panels, shedding light on why Brazil remains central in their global exploration strategies. A dedicated finance session featured BNDES , B3 , TSX Group , UK Export Finance , and the European Investment Bank , focusing on investor confidence and financing trends in Brazil's growing critical minerals ecosystem.

VIP Networking & Strategic Dialogue

The day concluded with an Exclusive VIP Dinner , hosted at the iconic Surubim Restaurant and proudly sponsored by Spark Energy Minerals. The dinner brought together public and private sector leaders in a high-level setting for strategic networking, laying the foundation for deeper collaboration throughout the Summit.

Day 2 promises even more groundbreaking announcements , with sessions led by the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil , the Australian Embassy , and leading global stakeholders exploring Brazil's role in securing the future of the energy transition.