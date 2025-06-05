Xppen Sponsors Reallusion's Animation At Work Contest To Honor Creative Animated Excellence

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - XPPen, the leading digital art innovation brand, proudly partnered with Reallusion, the pioneering 2D and 3D character creation and animation software, as the official sponsor of the Animation at Work Contest. This global competition empowers animators to transform their creative visions into award-winning stories.

As the official sponsor, XPPen provides creators with its advanced drawing devices featuring industry-leading 16K pressure levels, including the Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2), Magic Drawing Pad, and Deco Pro Series. This year, XPPen has also introduced a special award-the Best Use of XPPen-to encourage more creators to engage in the exchange of animation ideas. By democratizing access to professional-grade tools and building a platform for creative communication, XPPen and Reallusion are together fostering a new era of innovation that makes animation dreams a reality for talented individuals worldwide.







Best Use of XPPen "Healthcare in 1702"

Behind the Winners: XPPen's Impact on Creativity

Sasapitt Rujirat (Healthcare in 1702)

Artist Sasapitt Rujirat has made a significant mark in the Reallusion 2024 Animation at Work Contest, securing multiple awards, including the Best XPPen Use award for his project "Healthcare in 1702". In this work, Rujirat used the XPPen Artist 12 (2nd Gen) tablet to bring his animation to life. For a closer look at his creative process, check out the behind-the-scenes insights in this video: XPPen for Animator .

As an independent animator, Rujirat undertakes the entire creative process, from cleanup to coloring, which has allowed him to cultivate a distinct sketch style that resonates with audiences. When sharing another award-winning work, "Lucky Planet", he credits his XPPen tablet for cultivating his signature sketch style: "My XPPen tablet handles all my sketching effortlessly, and honestly, this style has grown on me. It feels more relatable and visually appealing, especially to younger audiences." Post-competition, he continues to develop his project into an animated series, driven by the belief that "animation carries the warmth to connect people worldwide."







Francis Bon Vun Hong (The Horizon)

First Prize winner in the Comic & Arts category, Francis Bon Vun Hong, showcased his talent by designing intricate characters for his award-winning animation "The Horizon," created using his XPPen tablet. This compelling story follows the journey of a resilient robot who escapes the oppressive invaders that destroyed its home planet. In sharing his XPPen tablet using experience, Bon Vun Hong emphasized that separating components with precision made Cartoon Animator rigging seamless. His innovative use of technology not only enhanced the quality of his work but also contributed significantly to the storytelling within his animation.







Eric Scot Dales (Lazy Afternoon)

Honorable Mention winner in the "Education Animation" category, Eric Scot Dales, has made an inspiring transition from retirement to content creation, using the XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K drawing display. Its stunning 4K resolution and exceptional performance perfectly complement his existing 4K monitor, making it his go-to choice for animation projects. Dales' passion for computer graphics and 3D animation began between 1989 and 1995, and today, he leverages advanced drawing technology and professional software to enhance his creative workflow and continually refine his animations. He believes that this challenge has significantly contributed to his growth as a creator, stating, "I have become a better creator after this challenge."

In addition to the XPPen products used by the featured artists, XPPen remains committed to innovating a diverse range of products to meet the varying needs of creators. For more details, please visit the XPPen Official Store .







Committed to Creativity and Community

This collaboration with Reallusion embodies XPPen's commitment to empowering creators through professional tools. "When talented artists like Sasapitt, Eric, and Francis transform their visions into captivating animations, it highlights the integral role of technology in fostering creativity," said Enni Lin, Head of Global PR at XPPen.

Aligned with its "Go Bold, Be Real" ethos, XPPen is dedicated to moving forward with creators by expanding its global community programs. This includes official partnerships with renowned events such as the Annecy Festival and the 3D Community Challenge. By continually striving to bridge the gap between imagination and mastery in the world of animation, XPPen is committed to fostering the vibrant growth of digital art and empowering artists around the globe.