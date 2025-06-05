Cancambria Energy Corp. Announces Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market In The United States

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - CanCambria Energy Corp.or the) is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CCEYF". The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "CCEC".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, is a U.S. trading platform designed for early stage, entrepreneurial, and development state U.S. and international companies. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the Company at .

"We're excited to begin trading on the OTCQB, which we believe will enhance our visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors," said Paul Clarke, CEO of the Company. "With our Kiskunhalas Project advancing in Hungary, we see a strong alignment with U.S. investors seeking investment opportunities in early-stage European appraisal and development projects, and access more broadly to the European natural gas market. This listing is another step in our strategy to unlock value for our shareholders through further strategic partnerships."

As noted in our news release dated April 30, 2025, the Company announced that its common shares ("Shares") are eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

Additionally, the company has uploaded a new corporate presentation reflecting recent land additions and resource estimates, which can be found at: to align with this listing milestone.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging industries' most advanced technologies they aim to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.