College Of Dupage's Project Hire-Ed Celebrates Largest Class Of Apprentices
College of DuPage's apprenticeship program, Project Hire-Ed, is celebrating its largest cohort of apprentices to date with 26 students completing certificates and degrees during the 2025 spring and summer semesters.
Since its launch in 2019, Project Hire-Ed's earn-and-learn model helps employers find talented employees, while helping students learn the skills they need to jumpstart their careers. Students enrolled in the program are employed full-time by partnering businesses while developing job skills through college courses and work-based learning. Those completing the program graduate with no student debt, a 30 credit-hour certificate, education and skills aligned with industry, and ultimately increased opportunities for higher wages and career advancement. In addition, program courses are stackable, enabling apprentices to pursue additional credentials, such as an associate degree.
Initial Project Hire-Ed apprenticeship opportunities included Manufacturing Machining, Manufacturing CNC Operator, Facility Maintenance, Industrial Maintenance, HVACR Service, Welding and Electro-Mechanical/Mechatronics.
Aiming to meet the needs of local industry, Project Hire-Ed recently expanded to include more apprenticeship opportunities in a range of fields, including Health Care, Information Technology and Early Childhood Education.
