Norway Donates EUR 86M To EPF Fund To Support Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a report by the European External Action Service , seen by Ukrinform.

“The donation underlines Norway's engagement to in the joint European efforts to support Ukraine, and the country's willingness to contribute to the High Representative (Kaja Kallas – ed.)'s initiative to provide Ukraine's Armed Forces with large-calibre artillery ammunition.,” the statement said.

It is noted that in April, Kallas announced an ambitious goal of providing two million large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine, to be delivered by EU member states by 2025.

to help cover EUR 1B worth gas deficit - Zelensk

About two-thirds of that target has been achieved so far through joint deliveries and commitments. Norway's donation complements the target of two million, the report says.

The EU will also contribute to this goal by using accrued interest on immobilized Russian assets. A total of €470 million has been allocated for large-caliber artillery ammunition as part of the second tranche, which is currently being disbursed.

Ukraine, Japan sign agreement to receive $3B from frozen Russian assets

As Ukrinform reported, in early May, the European Union, Denmark, France, and Italy agreed to transfer EUR 1 billion in funding provided to the European Peace Facility from extraordinary revenues from immobilized Russian assets to support the Ukrainian defense industry.