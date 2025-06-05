Chinese Drugmaker Prepares Move Into Azerbaijan's Healthcare Market (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A leading Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer operating under the Guangdong Guand Ai Cheng Ming Industrial Investment Co. is exploring opportunities to introduce its products to the Azerbaijani market, the company's head Wang Huadi told Trend .

Speaking on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, Wang Huadi explained that Guangdong Guand Ai Cheng Ming Industrial Investment Co. is a diversified industrial investment group, operating through multiple specialized subsidiaries across various sectors.

“We operate as a pharmaceutical enterprise within a diversified industrial investment group with several specialized subsidiaries. Our products are not only supplied to the domestic market but are also exported to more than 40 countries. Now, we aim to bring our medicines to Azerbaijan. We believe we will find local partners here.

In addition to pharmaceutical interests, the company's subsidiary Wan Wei Ren is engaged in the sand and gravel industry, with a focus on resource development and international sulfur trade. The company is shifting its strategic direction to create synergy across the industrial chain through the integration of local and global resources. Our goal is to build a competitive international investment platform that ensures sustainable and stable growth. We are also evaluating cooperation prospects in Azerbaijan for this segment," the company head said.