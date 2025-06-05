Your Nintendo Switch 2 Is Going Places With JSAUX's Everyday Case With Travel Cover

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming manufacturer JSAUX announces a new accessory for the Nintendo Switch 2 , the hybrid console hitting the stores worldwide today. The EveryDay Case with Travel Cover is a companion built for portability and everyday use, allowing players to carry their console with them in a slim, form-fitting case that combines a stylish profile with practical protection. It's now available for $29.99.

The Nintendo Switch 2 EveryDay Case features a detachable magnetic travel cover lined with soft fiber that protects the screen and the Joy-Cons, plus adding ergonomic grips that remove easily for docking or compact storage. The case is fully compatible with the Switch 2's built-in kickstand, slim enough to fit into the official dock without removal, and purpose-built for commuting, couch gaming, and travel. Whether you're packing light or settling in for a long session, this case has been designed to deliver seamless protection.

During the past weeks, JSAUX has been revealing some of its flagship Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, all of them ready to power up your gaming sessions when Nintendo's new hybrid console hits the stores on June 5. Here's a small recollection of the most relevant items announced so far:



JoyVerse Series Dual Joy-Con Grip . A grip that improves ergonomics, enhances comfort for extended gaming sessions, and has a USB-C port that allows playing while charging.

Joy-Con All Arounder - GripCase with Travel Cover . A compact yet stylish travel case with space for three game cards that doubles down as a controller grip with a built-in battery that will allow players to use their Joy-Cons as a full-size controller

ModCase for Switch 2 . A versatile case that blends protection and functionality, safeguarding your handheld console and enhancing your customization options.

EnergyFlow Joy-Con Charging Dock . A charging station with an RGB light strip, sporting a sleek design that will allow players to charge up to four Joy-Con 2 controllers simultaneously.

Foldable 4-Channel Joy-Con Charging Dock . A charging dock designed to accommodate up to four Joy-Cons in a flat, slim, and lightweight gadget-perfect for everyday carry or desktop setups.

SnapPort USB Splitter . Expand the console's connectivity, allowing players to connect controllers, mice, keyboards, and even a power source. It comes in two versions (2xUSB-C ports, and 1 USB-C + 1 USB-A). Pro Controller Case . A durable, portable, and charging-ready case, featured in three colours, that offers both protection and smart storage options.

To celebrate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, JSAUX is running a limited-time promotion on its official websit from June 5 to June 30. Customers can enjoy 10% off when purchasing any two items, 15% off when purchasing three, and 20% off when purchasing four or more.

In addition, a special Father's Day promotion will be available from June 5 to June 17. Two exclusive bundles- the Protection Bundle (Anti-Glare Screen Protector + Split Transparent Ergonomic Protective Case) and the Storage Bundle (HD Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Carrying Case)-will be offered at 20% off when purchased together. No discount code is required; the offer will be applied automatically at checkout.

You can now also find JSAUX's Switch 2 accessories on Amazon US and Amazon Japa .

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories. The brand has maintained its position as the #1 Steam Deck accessories brand on Amazon for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. JSAUX's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce exceptional products. This approach has resulted in a diverse lineup of accessories for other gaming handhelds, such as the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Legion Go, and the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, JSAUX has expanded its product portfolio to include other innovative lines. Its FlipGo dual-stacked portable monitor, an IF and Red Dot Design Award winner, raised over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter. Additionally, the company has collaborated with Bitmo Lab to release iPhone 15 and 16 Pro cases, leveraging its gaming expertise to excel in new markets.

