Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Growth Projections 2024-2034: Delveinsight Analysis Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, Bridgebio Pharma, Crinetics Pharma., Millendo Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Companies in the market include - Neurocrine Biosciences, Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, BridgeBio Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Biosciences, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, Adrenas Therapeutics Inc, Diurnal Limited, Novartis, and others.

DelveInsight's “Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report:



The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market size was valued approximately USD 20 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In May 2025, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) has released new findings from its Phase 3 CAHtalyst Adult and Pediatric trials evaluating CRENESSITY (crinecerfont). The results revealed that a significant number of pediatric patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) reached glucocorticoid doses within the physiological range and achieved normal androstenedione levels. Furthermore, adult male patients showed improvements in certain reproductive hormone levels. Both groups-adults and children-experienced notable reductions in glucocorticoid dosing. These findings were shared at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology in Orlando.

In 2023, the United States dominated the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market within the 7 major markets (7MM), representing about 60% of the overall market share.

In 2023, steroids were the leading therapy for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia in the United States. However, by 2034, BBP-631 is anticipated to become the dominant treatment, capturing the largest market share.

In 2023, steroid therapies for congenital adrenal hyperplasia generated around USD 7 million in revenue across the EU4 countries and the UK.

In the 7 major markets (7MM), the United States had the highest number of congenital adrenal hyperplasia cases in 2023, with approximately 32,000 individuals affected; this figure is projected to rise over the forecast period.

In 2023, congenital adrenal hyperplasia primarily impacted males in the US, with about 19,000 diagnosed cases in males compared to 13,000 in females.

In the 7 major markets (7MM), adults aged over 18 were the most affected by congenital adrenal hyperplasia, with around 36,000 cases reported in 2020. This figure is expected to rise to about 50,000 by 2034.

Among congenital adrenal hyperplasia cases caused by genetic mutations, 21-hydroxylase deficiency (CYP21A2 gene mutation) is more prevalent than 11-beta hydroxylase deficiency (CYP11B1 gene mutation) and other types.

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Companies: Neurocrine Biosciences, Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, BridgeBio Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Biosciences, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, Adrenas Therapeutics Inc, Diurnal Limited, Novartis, and others

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies: EFMODY (Hydrocortisone Modified-release Hard Capsules), Tildacerfont, NBI-74788, BBP-631, CRN04894, SPR001, Crinecerfont, ATR-101, AAV BBP-631, Chronocort, Osilodrostat, and others

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that no gender related difference was observed in case of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market dynamics.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Overview

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of inherited genetic disorders that affect the adrenal glands, which produce hormones like cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens. CAH is most commonly caused by a deficiency of the enzyme 21-hydroxylase, leading to insufficient cortisol and/or aldosterone and an overproduction of androgens (male hormones). This hormone imbalance can cause symptoms such as abnormal genital development in females, early puberty, rapid growth, and in severe cases, life-threatening salt-wasting crises. CAH is typically diagnosed at birth or in early childhood and is managed with hormone replacement therapy to maintain proper hormone levels.

Get a Free sample for the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report:

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Prevalent Cases of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia epidemiology trends @ Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology Forecast

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies and Key Companies



EFMODY (Hydrocortisone Modified-release Hard Capsules): Neurocrine Biosciences

Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994): Spero Therapeutics

Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222): Wockhardt

Cefepime/taniborbactam: Venatorx Pharmaceuticals

Tildacerfont: Spruce Biosciences

NBI-74788 Neurocrine Bioscience

BBP-631: BridgeBio Pharma

CRN04894: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SPR001: Spruce Biosciences

Crinecerfont: Neurocrine Biosciences

ATR-101: Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

AAV BBP-631: Adrenas Therapeutics Inc

Chronocort: Diurnal Limited Osilodrostat: Novartis

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market share @ Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market

Scope of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Companies: Neurocrine Biosciences, Spruce Biosciences, Neurocrine Bioscience, BridgeBio Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, Adrenas Therapeutics Inc, Diurnal Limited, Novartis, and others

Key Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapies: EFMODY (Hydrocortisone Modified-release Hard Capsules), Tildacerfont, NBI-74788, BBP-631, CRN04894, SPR001, Crinecerfont, ATR-101, AAV BBP-631, Chronocort, Osilodrostat, and others

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia current marketed and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia emerging therapies

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Dynamics: Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market drivers and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

3. SWOT analysis of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

4. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Disease Background and Overview

7. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

9. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Unmet Needs

11. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Emerging Therapies

12. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Drivers

16. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Market Barriers

17. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Appendix

18. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.