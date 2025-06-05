Flooring Store Burlington Now Offered By Abatiello Design Center

BURLINGTON, VT - Abatiello Design Center , Vermont's leading flooring and home renovation specialists, announces the expansion of their premium flooring services to Burlington. With over 15 years of experience serving Vermont, New Hampshire, and Upstate New York, Abatiello Design Center brings their extensive selection of flooring materials and expert installation to Burlington residents.

The Burlington expansion introduces homeowners to comprehensive flooring options, including tile flooring, hardwood flooring, carpet installation, vinyl flooring, and laminate flooring. The new location features a state-of-the-art flooring showroom where customers can explore various materials firsthand.

"We're excited to bring our extensive flooring expertise to Burlington homeowners," said Mike Abatiell, founder of Abatiello Design Center. "Our team understands Vermont residents' unique needs, and we're committed to providing Burlington with access to superior flooring products backed by professional installation services."

Extensive Selection of Tile Flooring

Abatiello Design Center offers Burlington residents access to an impressive collection of tile flooring options. Their selection includes ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, and decorative tiles in numerous styles, colors, and finishes. The professional team provides expert guidance on selecting appropriate tile flooring for different spaces, considering factors such as durability, maintenance requirements, and aesthetics.

Premium Hardwood Flooring Solutions

The company's hardwood flooring collection features both solid and engineered options from respected manufacturers. Abatiello Design Center's flooring contractors specialize in professional hardwood installation techniques that ensure longevity and proper performance, including appropriate acclimation procedures and subfloor preparation.

Professional Carpet Installation Services

For those seeking comfort and warmth underfoot, Abatiello Design Center provides high-quality carpet installation services in Burlington. Their carpet selection includes various fibers, pile heights, and textures to accommodate different lifestyle needs and design preferences. The installation team employs industry-standard techniques to ensure proper stretching, seaming, and attachment.

Versatile Vinyl Flooring Options

Abatiello Design Center's vinyl flooring collection offers Burlington residents practical solutions for moisture-prone areas and high-traffic zones. Their selection includes luxury vinyl plank (LVP), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and sheet vinyl options featuring realistic wood and stone visuals. Their flooring installation services ensure precise fitting and secure attachment.

Durable Laminate Flooring Selections

The company's laminate flooring options provide Burlington homeowners with budget-friendly alternatives that mimic the appearance of natural materials. Their flooring contractors employ proper installation techniques that accommodate the floating nature of laminate floors, ensuring stability and noise reduction.

Comprehensive Flooring Materials and Resources

Beyond product selection, Abatiello Design Center provides Burlington customers with valuable resources regarding flooring maintenance and care. Their knowledgeable staff offers guidance on appropriate cleaning methods, preventative measures, and long-term care strategies for various flooring types.

Professional Flooring Contractors

The company's flooring contractors bring specialized expertise to each Burlington project. Their technical knowledge encompasses proper installation methods for various flooring types, appropriate underlayment selection, transition treatments, and finishing details. This professional approach ensures that flooring installations perform as expected while presenting a polished appearance throughout the home.

About Abatiello Design Center

Founded in 2007, Abatiello Design Center has established itself as Vermont's leading flooring and home renovation specialists. Based in Rutland, Vermont, the company serves clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and Upstate New York. Abatiello Design Center offers a wide range of products and services, including flooring installation, cabinet and countertop installation, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, design consultation, and commercial installations.

With a team of 37 experts, Abatiello Design Center positions itself as a one-stop shop for home renovation projects, handling everything from initial design to final installation. The company has completed over 2000 projects and served over 1,500 satisfied customers, earning a reputation for exceptional customer service and superior craftsmanship.

For more information, please contact Mike Abatiell at