US Defense Sec.: Very Close Consensus On 5 Pct Commitment To NATO


2025-06-05 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 5 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday that NATO member states are close to reaching a consensus to raise defense spending to five percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Speaking to reporters following a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the Allianceآ's headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth said, "countries in there are well exceeding two percent and we think very close, almost near consensus, on a fove percent commitment to NATO".
Hegseth explained that while a number of countries have not yet reached the required level, he expressed confidence that full consensus would be achieved soon, affirming, "We think everybodyآ's gonna get there."
The US administration is seeking an agreement on the five percent defense spending target in order to allow President Trump to officially announce it during the anticipated Hague Summit at the end of the month. (end)
