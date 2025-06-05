Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Danish King On Constitution Day


2025-06-05 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Frederik X of Denmark, expressing sincere congratulations on Denmark's Constitution Day anniversary.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the king good health and wellbeing and his country further prosperity and progress. (end)
sas


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109641515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search