Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Danish King On Constitution Day


2025-06-05 10:04:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable to King Frederik X of Denmark, expressing sincere congratulations on Denmark's Constitution Day anniversary.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the king good health and wellbeing.
