Kuwait PM Congratulates Danish King On Constitution Day


2025-06-05 10:04:19
KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to King Frederik X of Denmark on his country's Constitution Day.
