Kuwait Education Min. Congratulates Political Leadership On Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei on Thursday extended warm congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister wished the country's political leadership wellness and good health and the nation perpetual security, peace and stability under the wise leadership.
Al-Tabtabaei regarded Eid Al-Adha as an opportunity for everyone to promote great Islamic values and underline the significance of giving, solidarity and togetherness in the society. (end)
mar
mar
