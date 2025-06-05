Erdogan Calls Russia-Ukraine Talks In Istanbul Key Step To Ending War
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considered the negotiations hosted in Istanbul last Monday between Russia and Ukraine an important step to end the war between the two countries.
In a speech on Thursday, Erdogan described the meeting held in Istanbul on June 2 as a historic step to end a war that has entered its fourth year. He noted that the two sides agreed during the negotiations to proceed with a prisoner exchange, with the Russian side submitting a memorandum outlining its vision for a ceasefire.
-
Moscow to decide 'how and when' to respond to Ukraine attack on airbases: Kremlin
President Erdogan emphasized that his country is making every effort to peacefully end the war between the warring countries, and to stop the genocide being committed by the Israeli entity in Palestine.
Last Monday, Istanbul hosted the second round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks to end the war between the two countries. Kyiv submitted a memorandum to Moscow outlining its vision for the principles and procedures for ending the war and ways to achieve peace, and Moscow received a similar memorandum from Russia.
