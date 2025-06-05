Crowdpac Relaunches As Crowdblue, Ushering In A New Era Of Democratic Digital Mobilization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally launched to break open the political system and give voice to grassroots candidates, Crowdpac has a proud legacy of innovation at the intersection of technology, politics, and citizen empowerment. Over the years, the platform has helped thousands of candidates and causes reach supporters, fundraise, and win critical battles for change.



Today, that mission has evolved. CrowdBlue builds on this powerful foundation to offer a dynamic new platform designed for the challenges of 2025 and beyond - connecting campaigns, activists, and everyday Americans in defense of core democratic values: freedom, economic opportunity, justice, and equality for all.

"We are living in an urgent moment for American democracy, and it demands a more powerful, united response," said Bart Myers, CEO of CrowdBlue. "CrowdBlue is about standing up for what matters, giving individuals the tools to take action, and building a vibrant community that can strengthen democracy, together."

The relaunch follows a multi-million dollar investment round , signaling deep support from leading Democratic funders for CrowdBlue's expanded vision. With new leadership and an ambitious roadmap, the platform is rapidly growing - enhancing its technology, forging new partnerships, and preparing to play a pivotal role in the 2025 and 2026 election cycles.

CrowdBlue's campaign engine has been completely rebuilt for this moment - enabling anyone to test the waters for a run, launch a campaign, or fundraise for causes they believe in. Campaigns can build momentum before officially filing for office by gathering pledges of support and contributions, giving candidates critical insight into their viability and building grassroots energy from the ground up. The platform also makes it easier for supporters to find and amplify Democratic and progressive campaigns across the country, from gubernatorial and state legislative races in Virginia, Iowa, and California, to down-ballot local contests that are too often overlooked.

In a first-of-its-kind feature, CrowdBlue also introduces new lawmaker engagement tools - empowering users to directly contact their elected representatives through a streamlined, intelligent interface. Unlike typical one-off contact forms, messages sent through CrowdBlue are automatically tracked and can be shared publicly on the platform, creating dedicated lawmaker pages that show where each official stands and what issues their constituents are raising. This transforms passive outreach into public accountability, helping organizers and constituents apply pressure and build visibility around urgent legislation and causes.

In addition, CrowdBlue offers AI-enabled rapid media distribution tools to help campaigns and causes get the word out quickly - broadcasting messages across trusted networks with precision and scale. Combined with robust features for community-building and advocacy, CrowdBlue is ready to meet the moment.

