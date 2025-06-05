Youngstown State University Partners With Risepoint To Expand Online Offerings To Meet Regional Workforce Demands
Program options include Cybersecurity, Public Health and Business Analytics and Economics
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngstown State University (YSU), an institution driven by ambition and innovation, is expanding its online degree offerings to provide greater opportunities for students seeking to advance their careers. In Fall 2025, YSU will launch eight new bachelor's programs, designed to align with regional workforce needs and empower students with the skills necessary for today's evolving job market.
The new online programs include:
-
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Cybersecurity
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Accounting, Business Administration, Business Analytics and Economics and Management
Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Public Health
These programs complement YSU's existing suite of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees, along with career-ready certificates and licensure programs, further strengthening the university's mission to provide innovative learning opportunities that inspire individuals, enhance futures and enrich lives.
"At Youngstown State University, we are committed to ensuring that education remains accessible and impactful," said Betty Jo Licata, Interim Dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State. "Our business programs are tailored to meet the needs of both our students and the region's workforce, equipping graduates with the expertise to drive economic growth and make meaningful contributions to their communities. Expanding our offerings online provides increased accessibility beyond our region."
With a strong emphasis on career readiness, Youngstown State's online programs offer students the flexibility to complete their degrees while balancing work and personal commitments. To support the new online programs, Youngstown State partnered with Risepoint, a leading education technology company focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 100 universities and colleges.
"Youngstown State has a tremendous impact on its students, alumni and community," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "We are thrilled to continue to partner with YSU as they bring more workforce-relevant programs to current and future students."
Applications for the Fall 2025 term are now open, with courses beginning August 25, 2025. For more information about the new programs and how to apply, visit . To view all of Youngstown State University's online offerings, visit .
About Youngstown State University
Youngstown State University, located in Youngstown, Ohio, is a student-centered institution committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement. YSU provides transformative educational opportunities that inspire lifelong learning and equip graduates to thrive in their careers. With a focus on regional workforce development, YSU continues to shape the future through collaboration, research, and high-quality education. Learn more at ysu .
About Risepoint
Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at risepoint .
CommentsNo comment