CND Life Sciences' Syn-One Test® Detects Alpha-Synuclein In Skin Biopsies Of Patients With REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
|
Presentation Session:
|
P-17
|
Abstract Title:
|
The Syn-Sleep Study: Detection of Cutaneous Phosphorylated Alpha-Synuclein in REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
|
Lead Author:
|
Todd Levine, MD, CND Life Sciences
|
Presentation Details:
|
Monday, June 9, 2025, 11-11:45 am PT
|
Poster Number:
|
380
About the Syn-Sleep Study
The Syn-Sleep Study investigates the rate of cutaneous phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (P-SYN) deposition in patients with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder (iRBD). This NIH-sponsored multicenter, prospective study is being conducted at 11 sites across the U.S. and will assess whether the presence of cutaneous P-SYN is predictive of future phenoconversion to clinically definite synucleinopathy during longitudinal follow up. iRBD has a high risk of phenoconversion to a clinically apparent synucleinopathy (including Parkinson's disease, multiple system atrophy or dementia with Lewy bodies) with 73.5% of patients converting to a clinically apparent synucleinopathy within 12 years.3 Participating Syn-Sleep Study sites include Banner Health, Cedars-Sinai, Intrepid Research, Kentucky Neuroscience Institute, Lehigh Valley, MD First Research, Movement Disorder Center of Arizona, Stanford University, Mt. Sinai, Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, and University of Minnesota.
About CND Life Sciences
CND Life Sciences supports the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND developed the Syn-One Test to help clinicians diagnose synucleinopathies that include Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure, and REM sleep behavior disorder. Syn-One uses proprietary immunofluorescence techniques to detect, visualize, and quantify phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves. Results of a prospective, multicenter, NIH-sponsored study of the Syn-One Test were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2024 demonstrating >95% sensitivity overall in patients with a clinically determined synucleinopathy.4 The test analyzes three small skin biopsy samples collected in a clinician's office through an in-office patient procedure and includes an assessment of intraepidermal nerve fiber density and other important pathologic markers. More than 3,000 neurologists and other clinicians in 50 states have used the Syn-One Test to support their diagnostic evaluation of patients. The company also collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies on clinical trials for investigational therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases and is conducting studies assessing the test's ability to provide early disease detection and prognostic insights. For more information, visit cndlifesciences or connect with us on LinkedIn .
Media Contact:
Jaryd Leady
(856) 803-7855
[email protected]
Company Contact:
Kathryn Van Wie
SVP, Commercial Strategy & Market Development
[email protected]
ReferencesLevine T, Gibbons CH, Bellaire B, et al. The Syn-Sleep Study: Detection of Cutaneous Phosphorylated Alpha-Synuclein in REM Sleep Behavior Disorder. Abstract. Iranzo A, Santamaria J, Tolosa E. Idiopathic rapid eye movement sleep behaviour disorder: diagnosis, management, and the need for neuroprotective interventions. Lancet Neurol. 2016 Apr;15(4):405-19. doi: 10.1016/S1474-4422(16)00057-0. Postuma RB, Iranzo A, Hu M, et al. Risk and predictors of dementia and parkinsonism in idiopathic REM sleep behaviour disorder: a multicentre study. Brain. 2019;142(3):744-759. doi:10.1093/brain/awz030. Gibbons CH, Levine T, Adler C, et al. Skin biopsy detection of phosphorylated α-Synuclein in patients with synucleinopathies. JAMA. 2024;331(15):1298–1306. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.0792.
SOURCE CND Life Sciences
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment