CPSC Posts Recalls To Its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.



ZRWD Infant Swings Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Multiple Federal Safety Violations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by ZRWD



Rinnai America Recalls Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard



Hobby Toy Hammer Ball Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulation for Toys with Small Balls; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Shantou Haochengheng Technology



ZHORANGE Portable Bassinets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon by DFD Trading



Portable Hook-On Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violation of the Federal Standard for Portable Hook-On Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Ravmix



Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard



Funlio Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Standards for High Chairs; Sold by Ecogoods



Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard



Midea Recalls About 1.7 Million U and U+ Window Air Conditioners Due to Risk of Mold Exposure



Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly



Apollo America Recalls Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to a Fire or Carbon Monoxide Leak; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold Exclusively by Vivint



DR Power Equipment Recalls Battery-Powered Chainsaws Due to Fire and Burn Hazards



Direct Scaffold Supply Recalls Casters for Baker Scaffolding Due to Fall Hazard



HTP Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers



NTI Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , BlueSky , Threads , LinkedIn and Truth Social .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED