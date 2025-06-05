Databricks And Noma Security Announce Partnership To Accelerate Enterprise AI Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership delivers comprehensive AI security from development to production, enabling confidence in enterprise AI innovation and adoption

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noma Security , the unified AI security and governance platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to address the challenge of balancing rapid enterprise AI innovation and adoption with robust AI security and governance.

Noma Security also announced today a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures. This investment comes after Noma Security launched from stealth with a $32M Series A funding round led by Ballistic Ventures and Glilot Partners.

"Many Databricks customers are already using Noma Security for security and governance across the AI lifecycle. The Noma Security platform directly addresses the AI security uncertainties that often hinder enterprise AI adoption," said Andrew Ferguson, Vice President of Databricks Ventures. "Our partnership and investment underscore our commitment to equipping Databricks customers with trusted, secure AI solutions that accelerate innovation."

The partnership integrates the Noma Security end-to-end AI security and governance platform directly into Databricks AI environments, creating a comprehensive solution that secures AI systems from initial development through production deployment. This integration helps Fortune 500 organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining security, compliance, and governance standards required by emerging regulations like the EU AI Act.

The integrated Noma Security and Databricks solution delivers value to innovative organizations and enterprise CISOs in these four categories:



AI discovery and governance for complete visibility into AI assets generating an AI bill of materials;

Secure AI by design through proactive vulnerability detection and automated policy enforcement through AI infrastructure and supply chain scanning, and AI red teaming;

AI runtime protection against prompt attacks and data leakage; AI agent security covering complex AI agent architectures and MCP server scanning.

"As enterprise organizations race to deploy AI at scale, security and governance is at the top of every CISOs priority list," said Niv Braun, CEO and co-founder of Noma Security. "Our partnership with Databricks creates a comprehensive and secure AI environment for enterprise organizations – from supply chain protection to runtime monitoring to AI agent governance. Together, we're enabling confident and responsible AI innovation."

The partnership also supports alignment with leading AI security frameworks including OWASP Top 10 for LLMs, MITRE ATLAS, and Databricks AI Security Framework (DASF 2.0), helping organizations prepare for evolving regulations such as the EU AI Act and achieve certifications like ISO 42001.

Connect at Databricks Data + AI Summit next week

Join Noma Security and Databricks at the Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco, June 9-12, 2025, to see the integrated solution in action. Contact us to schedule time with our experts on site or if you can't attend in person, request a demo .

Attend the Databricks and Noma Security webinar on June 26

Learn the top best practices to secure and govern AI using Databricks and Noma Security by registering for this joint webinar titled, "AI Security Best Practices to Confidently Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption." Register today and join Databricks and Noma Security experts on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11:00pm Eastern.

About Noma Security

Noma Security is the AI security and governance platform giving enterprise organizations the confidence to rapidly build and deploy AI at scale. Noma Security uniquely provides cybersecurity teams with control of AI risk through continuous discovery and inventory, supply chain security, red teaming, and runtime protection to ensure compliance and risk mitigation. Backed by Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital, Cyber Club London, Databricks Ventures and SVCI, Noma Security is widely adopted by Fortune 500 customers and has been recognized by Gartner as a leading AI TRiSM solution. For more information visit

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide - including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache SparkTM, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more visit

CONTACT: Media contact: Rhett Glauser, Noma Security Email: ...rity Mobile: +1 760.487.8230