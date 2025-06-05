DNO Annual General Meeting Held All Resolutions Passed By Shareholders
Oslo, 5 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Oslo, Norway. All resolutions received shareholder approval. The minutes from the meeting are attached.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
