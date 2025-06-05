Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DNO Annual General Meeting Held All Resolutions Passed By Shareholders


2025-06-05 10:00:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Oslo, 5 June 2025 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today held its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Oslo, Norway. All resolutions received shareholder approval. The minutes from the meeting are attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • DNO ASA - AGM minutes 2025

MENAFN05062025004107003653ID1109641487

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search