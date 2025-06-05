Hormonal Contraceptives Market Projected To Surpass US$10.184 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.38%

The hormonal contraceptives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% from US$7.836 billion in 2025 to US$10.184 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the hormonal contraceptives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.184 billion by 2030.This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of unintended pregnancies, increasing government initiatives to promote family planning, and the availability of a wide range of hormonal contraceptive options.One of the key drivers of the hormonal contraceptives market is the growing awareness about the benefits of these methods. Hormonal contraceptives, such as pills, patches, and injections, are highly effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies and offer additional benefits such as regulating menstrual cycles and reducing the risk of certain types of cancers. This has led to an increase in the adoption of hormonal contraceptives, especially among young women.The report also highlights the increasing demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), which are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. LARCs, such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants, offer a high level of effectiveness and convenience, making them a popular choice among women. The report also notes the growing trend of online sales of hormonal contraceptives, providing easy access to these products for women in remote areas.Overall, the hormonal contraceptives market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for birth control methods and the growing awareness about the benefits of hormonal contraceptives. With the availability of a wide range of options and the rise of online sales, the market is poised for further expansion.Access sample report or view details: report/hormonal-contraceptives-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the hormonal contraceptives market that have been covered are Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Church & Dwight, Co., Inc., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, The Female Health Company, Allergan plc, Afaxys, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the hormonal contraceptives market as follows:.By Product TypeoOral ContraceptivesoInjectable ContraceptiveoSkin PatchesoIntrauterine Devices (IUDs)oVaginal RingsoEmergency Contraceptive Pills.By Hormone TypeoProgestin-Only ContraceptivesoCombined Hormonal Contraceptives.By Distribution ChanneloHospitaloRetailoOnline.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia Pacific RegionoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer AG.Pfizer, Inc..Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.Mylan N.V..Johnson & Johnson.Merck & Co., Inc..Church & Dwight, Co., Inc..Ansell LTD..Mayer Laboratories.The Female Health Company.Allergan plc.Afaxys, Inc..Agile Therapeutics.Novartis AG.Prega InternationalReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market: report/global-in-vitro-diagnostics-market.Sample Preparation Market: report/sample-preparation-market.Global Urinalysis Market: report/global-urinalysis-market.Glycomics Market: report/glycomics-market.Contraceptives Market: report/contraceptives-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

