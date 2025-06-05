MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Available for Employers Seeking Efficient Sales Talent Acquisition and Sales Recruiting

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Treeline, Inc. , a top-tier provider of sales recruiting solutions, has announced major upgrades to its established Candidate Sourcing Platform -a dedicated system built for employers and HR professionals to streamline candidate sourcing and improve sales hiring outcomes.

Unlike traditional recruiting models, Treeline's Candidate Sourcing Platform offers a fixed-fee structure that enables unlimited hires within a 30-day engagement period. It's engineered to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales candidate sourcing, helping employers secure qualified talent fast.

"Our sourcing platform eliminates the most time-consuming part of hiring: sourcing," said Dan Fantasia, President at Treeline, Inc. "It enables employers to connect with qualified, interested, and available sales professionals, delivering real results within days."

Key Features of the Candidate Sourcing Platform:

-3D Resume Technology: Delivers multi-dimensional candidate profiles for a deeper understanding of fit and potential.

-Flat-Fee Pricing Model: Unlimited hiring without unpredictable costs.

-Quick Turnaround: First candidates delivered within 3 business days.

-Sales Recruiting Sourcing Expertise: Industry focus on sales talent sourcing for targeted success.

-Treeline Tracking System: Centralized visibility and management of candidates and workflows.

-HR Collaboration: Seamlessly integrates with in-house teams for enhanced recruiting capability.

"The platform provides hiring managers with everything they need to identify and hire top talent without delay," said Bailey Miller, Director of Client Acquisition. "It's designed to work hand-in-hand with internal HR teams to locate hidden talent others often miss."

This platform is especially useful for companies seeking help from leading sales candidate sourcing companies, or those comparing talent sourcing companies to enhance internal recruiting processes.

Ideal for Employers Looking to:

-Improve efficiency in sales hiring

-Lower recruitment costs and time-to-fill

-Access hard-to-find candidates

-Enhance existing HR and recruiting teams

-Improve the overall quality of sales candidate sourcing



About Treeline, Inc.

Treeline, Inc. is a national leader in sales recruiting sourcing, helping companies build high-performing sales teams through people-powered and technology-driven solutions. Known for its commitment to efficiency, affordability, and excellence, Treeline continues to transform the way companies approach candidate sourcing.

To learn more about Treeline's enhanced Candidate Sourcing Platform, visit:

Media Contact:

Dan Fantasia

President, Treeline, Inc.

...

Gianmarco Giordaniello

Xraised

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.