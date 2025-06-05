TSS Solutions Welcomes Inaugural Mississippi State Engineering Interns

Mississippi State's engineering interns will work at TSS Solutions' World Headquarters on Florida's Space Coast for 8 weeks.

Company's partnership with MSU is leveraging AI and machine learning to address next-generation challenges.

- Gary Ambrose, Chief Operating Officer, TSS SolutionsMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, kicked off its inaugural Mississippi State University engineering internship program on June 2 at its World Headquarters in Melbourne, Fla.The interns, three seniors and one recent graduate of Mississippi State, represent various engineering disciplines, including Electrical and Software Engineering. They began their eight-week paid internships by familiarizing themselves with TSS Solutions' mission, company culture, and core capabilities. They will be supporting new design efforts in radar and SATCOM, among other projects.In April, TSS and Mississippi State entered into a strategic agreement to jointly research, develop, and rapidly prototype solutions in the areas of defense electronics, SATCOM, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI-ML), cyber-resiliency, and radar. This strategic relationship isis anticipated to produce more than 50 new high-tech jobs in Starkville, Miss., Melbourne, Fla., and Oklahoma over the next three years.Chief among the goals of the partnership is addressing threat detection and satellite communications challenges by leveraging AI-ML to create cost-efficient and autonomous solutions.“Mississippi State produces engineers who bring valuable technical skills to the table,” said Gary Ambrose, Chief Operating Officer for TSS Solutions.“Their background in applied research matches up well with the work TSS is doing in autonomous sensing and communications. This partnership is a practical way to leverage top-notch talent that brings a fresh perspective to solving next-generation challenges in support of the warfighter.”About TSS SolutionsTSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.About Acorn Capital ManagementAcorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement

